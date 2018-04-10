'Westworld': Five Recurring Cast Members Revealed for Season 2

With the Westworld Season 2 premiere only weeks away, new character information is finally coming to light.

The HBO series announced five actors who will featured on the show in recurring roles. So who are these actors and what characters are they playing? Let's break it down:

Tao Okamoto

She played Lex Luthor's assistant in DC's superhero movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Okamoto will play Hanaryo, and hopefully she and some of the others will be be part of the Shogun World that is rumored to be unveiled in the sci-fi drama's second season.

Kiki Sukezane

You can see her soon in Netflix's Lost in Space series, which launches April 13, and she will also play Sakura in Westworld.

Julia Jones

You will recognize her from the movies Twilight and Wind River. She'll play Kohana.

Zahn McClarnon

He plays Akecheta and is known for roles on Longmire and The Son. Fans think he could be part of the Ghost Nation.

Martin Sensmeier

He's had parts in movies like Wind River and The Magnificent Seven, and has been cast in the role of Native American warrior Wanahton in Westworld after being seen briefly in the first season.

Westworld, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 22, 9/8c, HBO