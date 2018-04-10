'Westworld': Five Recurring Cast Members Revealed for Season 2

Jessica Napoli
HBO

Ed Harris in 'Westworld' as The Man in Black.

With the Westworld Season 2 premiere only weeks away, new character information is finally coming to light.

The HBO series announced five actors who will featured on the show in recurring roles. So who are these actors and what characters are they playing? Let's break it down:

Tao Okamoto

Tao Okamoto attends the WSJ Magazine 2016 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 2, 2016 in New York City.

She played Lex Luthor's assistant in DC's superhero movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Okamoto will play Hanaryo, and hopefully she and some of the others will be be part of the Shogun World that is rumored to be unveiled in the sci-fi drama's second season.

Kiki Sukezane

Kiki Sukezane attends the 15th Annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala on February 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

You can see her soon in Netflix's Lost in Space series, which launches April 13, and she will also play Sakura in Westworld.

Julia Jones

Julia Jones attends EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch on February 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

You will recognize her from the movies Twilight and Wind River. She'll play Kohana.

Zahn McClarnon

Actor Zahn McClarnon speaks onstage during the AMC presentation of The SON, HUMANS Season 2, Better Call Saul Season 3 on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

He plays Akecheta and is known for roles on Longmire and The Son. Fans think he could be part of the Ghost Nation.

Martin Sensmeier

Actor Martin Sensmeier attends the "Wind River" Los Angeles Premiere.

He's had parts in movies like Wind River and The Magnificent Seven, and has been cast in the role of Native American warrior Wanahton in Westworld after being seen briefly in the first season.

Westworld, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 22, 9/8c, HBO

