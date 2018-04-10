Shaquille O'Neal Suits up for Shark Week 2018 in Discovery's First Promo (VIDEO)

Over his NBA playing career, superstar Shaquille O'Neal encountered his share of epic matchups on the court, and in his post-playing days now as an analyst for TNT, he has often engaged in a sharp battle of wits with co-host Charles Barkley.

But Shaq looks like he may be facing his greatest challenge yet in the first promo for Discovery Channel's Shark Week 2018, which will drop during Tuesday's season premiere of the network's Deadliest Catch (but which you can take a sneak peek at below).

Playing off his "lovable lug" image and self-deprecating, tongue-in-cheek humor that has made him such a personable celebrity, Shaq here is ready to suit up for what he mistakenly believes is "Shaq Week."

But by the time a scuba suit has been placed over his regular suit, and it dawns on him that he's about to take the plunge with the featured creatures of Discovery's popular annual event, Shaq's expression says it all.

Check out the promo here:

Shark Week 2018 won't hit the Discovery airwaves until this July, but given how a large part of the country hasn't really even experienced spring yet thanks to colder-than-normal temperatures, it's never too early to think about summer, and Shark Week is always a sure sign that the warmer months are upon us.

2018 marks the 30th anniversary of Discovery's marquee summertime event, which first aired in 1988. A Discovery release teases that "rumor has it we have fans in all sorts of high places." So you can probably expect more participating celebs like Shaq to be announced in the coming months.

Shark Week 2018, Begins Sunday, July 22, 8/7c, Discovery Channel