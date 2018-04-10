Khloe Kardashian Producing True-Crime Series About Killer Sisters

Reality star Khloe Kardashian is taking on a new genre: true crime.

The pop culture personality is executive-producing a new original show, Twisted Sisters, for Investigation Discovery. The six-episode series is about “the most outrageous and provocative crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs—sisters," according to Deadline.

"I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters,” Kardashian said. "As a self-proclaimed 'true-crime addict' there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong."

The series is slated to premiere in 2019 with hour-long episodes about sisters who commit crimes with some actually turning against each other. Interviews and commentary from family members, friends, and law enforcement will provide insight on the crimes as they to rationalize motive.

"We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture," said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery. “ID is known for telling revealing stories about real people. With one of the most renowned experts on 'sisters' now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our core fans, while enticing new viewers to tune-in.”