'Murphy Brown' Cast Reunites! First Look at the Reboot (PHOTO)

The cast of 'Murphy Brown' pose together in 1988: Charles Kimbrough, Joe Regalbuto, Candice Bergen, Grant Shaud, Robert Pastorelli and Faith Ford.

Fans of '80s and '90s sitcom Murphy Brown just got a little Friday treat.

The cast of the CBS series, which ran for an amazing 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998, assembled for a photo which series star Candice Bergen posted on her Instagram account.

Bergen wrote: “MURPHY BROWN…together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time…"

In the photo is Bergen (Murphy Brown), Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana), and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg), along with writer and executive producer Diane English.

Fans of the original may also note a less familiar face: series newbie Nik Dodani, most recently seen in Netflix's Atypical.

CBS announced the groundbreaking series was getting the reboot treatment in January 2018 with a 13-episode revival premiering Fall 2018 lineup.

Other reboots you can expect coming soon to a TV screen near you are: Charmed, Magnum P.I., and Party of Five, just to name a few.