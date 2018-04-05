WWE Hall of Famer Johnny 'Luscious' Valiant Dies After Being Hit by Truck

WWE fans woke up to some sad news today as it was revealed that Hall of Famer and longtime legend Johnny "Luscious" Valiant had died after being struck by a truck.

On April 4, in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, the former wrestler was killed when, while he was running across a road, a truck hit him. The event has been ruled an accident, but the loss has shocked many. He was 71 years-old.

"The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating,” Detective Brian Kohlhepp said of the incident to local news station WPXI.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, Johnny Valiant's real name was Thomas M. Sullivan. He began wrestling in the late '60s, and had a successful career as part of the duo known as "The Valiant Brothers," alongside wrestler James Fanning.

He was also a World Tag Time Championship winner, and managed Hulk Hogan and many other wrestler's careers at one time.

Known for more than just his wrestling, Sullivan appeared on TV in popular shows like The Sopranos and Law & Order. He also had a role in the 2008 Oscar-nominated film, The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood.