‘Golden Girls’ Team Developing a Gay Senior Citizen Comedy Series

The people behind your favorite throwback shows like Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls, and Roseanne are about to make your TV dreams come true again!

In a report by Variety, it was announced that a production offshoot of Turner Broadcasting called Super Deluxe is working with writers/creators Stan Zimmerman and James Berg to bring the gay senior citizen comedy Silver Foxes to life.

No casting has been announced but in an initial 2017 table read, George Takei, Cheri Oteri, Leslie Jordan, Melissa Peterman, Daniele Gaither, Todd Sherry, and Bruce Vilanch stepped into the roles.

As for the story, Silver Foxes follows three gay men—two older, one younger—who team up to help out a pal after he is forced back into the closet by his less open-minded assisted living community.

The friends whisk the man away to their Palm Springs estate, where the unlikely group becomes quite tightknit. Zimmerman and Berg came up with the idea after viewing the documentary Gen Silent about LGBTQ seniors living in a world of discrimination within their nursing homes.

Hopefully more details come to light, who knows, maybe they can pop a Betty White cameo in there somewhere!