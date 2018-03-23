‘Santa Clarita Diet’ and More Netflix Premieres, ‘Penguins’ on Hulu, a ‘Good Guest Guide’

Matt Roush
10 Comments
SCD_208_Unit_00318_R_CROP
Netflix

A selective critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

Santa Clarita Diet (streaming on Netflix): Victor Fresco’s giddily gruesome comedy could just as easily be thought of as The Laughing Dead. As the second season of this suburban zombie farce gets underway, the undead Sheila (a blithe Drew Barrymore) is chained in the basement to curb her cravings for human flesh, while frazzled husband Joel (an equally endearing Timothy Olyphant) yearns for a normal day when he won’t have to come home to declare, “Our kitchen looks like the inside of a shark.” The twisty plot, which early on brings new definition to the phrase “talking head,” makes this one of Netflix’s more agreeable binges. Among the fun guest casting: Joel McHale and Psych’s Maggie Lawson as smarmy rival real-estate agents, who irk our heroes no end. But as Joel helpfully reminds his impulsively to-die-for wife: “We can’t solve all our problems with murder.” Or can they?

'Santa Clarita Diet' Cast on How Season 2 Explores Sheila's Zombie Origin Story
Related

'Santa Clarita Diet' Cast on How Season 2 Explores Sheila's Zombie Origin Story

The Netflix deluge continues. Among the too-many-premieres-to-count: a new teen comedy, Alexa & Katie, about two besties entering high school while Alexa (Paris Berelc) undergoes cancer treatment. The strident Disney Channel tone and shrieking laugh track kept me from making it through even one full episode. … The Mechanism, an eight-episode Brazilian drama from Narcos’ José Padilha, takes an inside look at corruption within the country’s oil and construction industries. … Requiem, a six-part British psychological thriller, sends a twenty-something cellist (Lydia Wilson) on a quest for identity after her mother commits suicide. … Movie premieres include Roxanne, Roxanne, starring Chanté Adams as Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden, a teenage hip-hop legend in the 1980s. The cast includes Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Nia Long and American Crime’s Elvis Nolasco. … The Workaholics gang of Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam Devine star in the comedy Game Over, Man!, as video-game nerds caught up in a Die Hard-like hostage situation.

Netflix's 'Alexa & Katie' Cast on Tackling Cancer, High School & Female Friendship
Related

Netflix's 'Alexa & Katie' Cast on Tackling Cancer, High School & Female Friendship

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (streaming on Hulu): Opting for quality over quantity, Hulu presents a visually captivating sequel to the Oscar-winning nature documentary, reuniting filmmaker Luc Jacquet with narrator Morgan Freeman. Spiffed-up camera technology takes us back to Antarctica, land of the Emperor Penguin, for a survival story of a penguin father and son.

13 Amazing (and Adorable) Photos From Hulu's 'March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step'
Related

13 Amazing (and Adorable) Photos From Hulu's 'March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step'

Inside Friday TV: Disney Junior revives the classic Muppet Babies cartoon series (10 am/9c), with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom guest-voicing in the premiere as Dot the dragon, who Miss Nanny and Kermit help get over her fear of the dark. … The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA college basketball tournament continues in prime time, with games on CBS and TBS. … Stay tuned until the end of The CW’s Dynasty (8/9c) for the grand entrance of an iconic character. … Jennifer Beals takes center stage on NBC’s Taken (10/9c) as Hart, who goes solo to find the mentor who betrayed her. … BBC America’s The Graham Norton Show (10/9c) features the host’s “Good Guest Guide,” with clips from past shows and insights from A-list visitors including Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert DeNiro, Chris Pratt, Jodie Foster and Ryan Gosling. These sound like great guests.

'Dynasty' Star Nicollette Sheridan Talks Playing a New Alexis Carrington
Related

'Dynasty' Star Nicollette Sheridan Talks Playing a New Alexis Carrington

Alexa & Katie - Netflix

Alexa & Katie where to stream

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend where to stream

Dynasty (2017) - The CW

Dynasty (2017) where to stream

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step - Hulu

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step where to stream

Muppet Babies - CBS

Muppet Babies where to stream

Santa Clarita Diet - Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet where to stream

Alexa & Katie

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Dynasty (2017)

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Muppet Babies

Santa Clarita Diet

Taken (2017)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher' Season 2
1
Everything We Know About ‘Reacher’ Season 3
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 4
2
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe Addresses Upton’s Future Ahead of Tracy Spiridakos’ Exit
Oliver Stark at '9-1-1' Season 7 premiere party (L); Joey Graziadei in front of 'The Bachelor' mansion (R)
3
‘9-1-1’ Heads to ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion for a Fiery Crossover
Larry David as himself and Susie Essman as Susie Greene in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
4
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Billboard Defaced With Same NSFW Graffiti From the Show
Quinta Brunson and India Ria Amarteifio at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards
5
2024 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Queen Charlotte’ Win Big