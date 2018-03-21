45th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced
And the Daytime Emmy Award goes to…
Wednesday on CBS’s The Talk, the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Award nominations were announced. The winners of the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys will be announced Friday, April 27, while the Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on Sunday, April 29. Hosts will be Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood.
Here are the main categories for this year’s Daytime Emmy nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital (ABC)
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital (ABC)
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital (ABC)
John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital (ABC)
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital (ABC)
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital (ABC)
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital (ABC)
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
John Enos, as Roger
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital (ABC)
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud (Syndicated)
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Syndicated)
Outstanding Game Show Host
Steve Harvey, Host
Family Feud (Syndicated)
Alex Trebek, Host
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Wayne Brady, Host
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
Pat Sajak, Host
Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)
Chris Harrison, Host
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Syndicated)
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
CBS This Morning (CBS)
Good Morning America (ABC)
Today Show (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Show Informative
The Chew (ABC)
The Dr. Oz Show (Syndicated)
Megyn Kelly Today (NBC)
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
Steve Harvey (Syndicated)
Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)
Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
The Real (Syndicated)
The Talk (CBS)
The View (ABC)
For a complete list of the nominations, visit the Emmy website.
45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, April 29. No live telecast of the awards will be available; details on where to live-stream them will be announced at a later date.