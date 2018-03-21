45th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

Olivia Rose Keegan received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role as Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives

And the Daytime Emmy Award goes to…

Wednesday on CBS’s The Talk, the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Award nominations were announced. The winners of the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys will be announced Friday, April 27, while the Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on Sunday, April 29. Hosts will be Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood.

Here are the main categories for this year’s Daytime Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis

General Hospital (ABC)

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

General Hospital (ABC)

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn

General Hospital (ABC)

John McCook, as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew

General Hospital (ABC)

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine

General Hospital (ABC)

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox

General Hospital (ABC)

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

General Hospital (ABC)

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Hudson West, as Jake Webber

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

John Enos, as Roger

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Syndicated)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Alex Trebek, Host

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Wayne Brady, Host

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Pat Sajak, Host

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Chris Harrison, Host

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Syndicated)

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Today Show (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Show Informative

The Chew (ABC)

The Dr. Oz Show (Syndicated)

Megyn Kelly Today (NBC)

Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Steve Harvey (Syndicated)

Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

For a complete list of the nominations, visit the Emmy website.

45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, April 29. No live telecast of the awards will be available; details on where to live-stream them will be announced at a later date.