Port Charles… the city that always sleeps with the wrong people.

For the past 55, the longest-running soap opera in production has shown us countless ways to make daytime a delight, so when cast members from General Hospital gather, of course the topic of crazy storylines has to come up!

TV Insider recently hung out with Steve Burton (Jason), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly), Jackie Zeman (Bobbie), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan) and Donnell Turner (Curtis) for a photo shoot at the annual Television Critics Association in Pasadena.

We stole some time to go over the various crimes, hookups and betrayals committed by their characters through the years. And while Zeman’s tale of Nurse Bobby driving Laura Spencer over the edge (quite literally) is a classic, our vote for Most Soap Misdemeanor goes to the show’s resident mobster.

Also, please note Wright’s reaction to the Lifetime movie-caliber homicide perpetrated by Benard’s Sonny. You know you’re in the presence of a soap pro when a comment like that doesn’t even warrant a raised eyebrow.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC