‘The X-Files’ Episode 7: Mulder and Scully’s ‘Black Mirror’ Nightmare (VIDEO)

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in the "Rm9sbG93ZXJz" episode of THE X-FILES

It was only a matter of time that The X-Files would have its Black Mirror moment—both shows do share that Twilight Zone DNA.

In every chapter of the Netflix anthology series, viewers learn an important lesson about the dangers of technology. And in an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s “Rm9sbG93ZXJz” episode of X-Files—the show’s big return post-Olympics—it looks like Mulder and Scully will learn that same lesson.

In the (completely dialogue-free) clip, we see the duo in an empty, futuristic sushi restaurant. Mulder swipes his credit card to pay for their meals, and suddenly, the place goes haywire. The door keeps closing and an Alexa-like voice repeats, “yum!” and “success!” over and over.

What is this creepy place? And are they really trapped? Watch the full preview below:

The X-Files, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox