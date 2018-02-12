There Will Be Blood in ‘The Americans’ Season 6 New Promo (VIDEO)

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
the-americans-season-6

The Americans

 More

Joining the family trade can be rough—and it can be damned bloody. Especially on The Americans, when the business involves blackmail, sexual seduction, and murder in the service of the Soviet Union.

Season 6 of the espionage thriller cum domestic drama is set at the end of the Cold War, as the USSR is being run by reformer Mikael Gorbachev, who will soon preside over the Marxist state’s dissolution. But if the show’s newly-released trailer is to be believed, Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) has not deviated from her beliefs—even if husband Philip (Matthew Rhys) has stepped back from the job.

Plus, it looks like their daughter Paige (Holly Taylor) is even more bent on following mom’s path as a Soviet spy. And just as the family’s enemies of all sorts—including the FBI—are closing in on our favorite undercover KGB operatives!

Take a look at the trailer below, and get mentally prepared for the show’s sixth and final season:

The Americans, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, March 28, 10/9c, FX

The Americans - FX

The Americans where to stream

The Americans




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kate Mulvany in 'Hunters' Season 2
1
What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2023
NCIS Season 20 key art
2
Should This Be the Final Season of ‘NCIS’? (POLL)
3
All the Changes Coming to TV & Streaming in 2023
Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson - 'His Dark Materials'
4
‘His Dark Materials’ Finale, Looking Back at 2022, Baking with Kids, ‘Letterkenny’ Returns
5
What’s the Best TV or Movie Sequel of 2022? (POLL)