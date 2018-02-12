There Will Be Blood in ‘The Americans’ Season 6 New Promo (VIDEO)

Joining the family trade can be rough—and it can be damned bloody. Especially on The Americans, when the business involves blackmail, sexual seduction, and murder in the service of the Soviet Union.

Season 6 of the espionage thriller cum domestic drama is set at the end of the Cold War, as the USSR is being run by reformer Mikael Gorbachev, who will soon preside over the Marxist state’s dissolution. But if the show’s newly-released trailer is to be believed, Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) has not deviated from her beliefs—even if husband Philip (Matthew Rhys) has stepped back from the job.

Plus, it looks like their daughter Paige (Holly Taylor) is even more bent on following mom’s path as a Soviet spy. And just as the family’s enemies of all sorts—including the FBI—are closing in on our favorite undercover KGB operatives!

Take a look at the trailer below, and get mentally prepared for the show’s sixth and final season:

The Americans, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, March 28, 10/9c, FX