FX Sets Premieres for Final Season of 'The Americans,' 'Atlanta' Return, and Debut of 'Trust'

FX is firming up its March schedule:

Atlanta Robbin Season—the second season of the Donald Glover-led, Emmy-winning series Atlanta—will launch Thursday, March 1 at 10/9c.

Trust, inspired by the extraordinary true story of the (very rich and very dysfunctional) Getty family, premieres Sunday, March 25 at 10/9c. The first season kicks off with the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson), and his family's costly indifference to his situation.

Additionally, the sixth and final season of The Americans—led by Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell—kicks off Wednesday, March 28 at 10/9c.