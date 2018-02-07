WATCH: ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Drops First Trailer

Jessica Napoli
Jersey Shore, snooki, j-wow, mtv
John Kessler/ MTV
Jersey Shore -- Pictured: Nicole "Snooki" DJ Paulie D, Mike "The Situation" Sammi "Sweeheart" Jenni "J-Wow" Ronnie, Deena

Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore cast is about to fist pump its way back into America’s heart. The MTV spinoff series Jersey Shore Family Vacation dropped its first trailer on Wednesday, and the gang’s headed to Miami.

Welcome to the 305, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The reality show follows the OG cast as they tackle a new city and we hope the spinoff involves the crew’s usual crazy shenanigans.

Watch the trailer below:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 5, 8/7c, MTV

