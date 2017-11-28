‘Jersey Shore’ Returning: 9 GIFs to Remind You How Much You Missed It

Jessica Napoli
Comments
The Jersey Shore cast at Fox's 'The X Factor' Season Finale - Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jersey Shore cast (L-R) Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino.

Jersey Shore

 More

It’s time to get your gym, tan, laundry on, because the cast of Jersey Shore is back. MTV announced Monday night that it’s reuniting the original Shore cast in a new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, debuting in 2018.

Co-stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are back and ready to fist pump their way back into your heart. The only one out? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola isn’t returning for the revival.

From multiple nights (and days) of debauchery to some of the greatest catchphrases in TV history, Jersey Shore has #blessed us with reality TV gold. Here are some of the most hilarious GIFs from the reality show:

1. Fist pumping

via GIPHY

2. Cabs!

via GIPHY

3. A very drunk Snooki

via GIPHY

4. Ronnie’s pre-game “Jungle Juice”

via GIPHY

5. The duck phone

via GIPHY

6. Gym, Tan, Laundry

via GIPHY

7. T-shirt time!

via GIPHY

8. The Smush Room

via GIPHY

9. Finding true love in a hopeless place

via GIPHY

Jersey Shore - MTV

Jersey Shore where to stream

Jersey Shore




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Barbara Walters, Mark Wahlberg, Aimee Lou Wood
1
9 ‘SNL’ Impressions That Didn’t Have the Real Celebs Laughing
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 6
2
Everything We Know So Far About ‘Fire Country’ Season 4
Michael Graziadei - Young and the Restless
3
‘Y&R’s’ Michael Graziadei Plays a Still-Grieving Daniel at a Crossroads
JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs
4
JoJo Siwa’s Ex Says She Dumped Them at ‘Big Brother’ Afterparty
Dishmantled and Is It Cake?
5
9 Most Ridiculous Cooking Competitions Ever