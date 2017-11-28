‘Jersey Shore’ Returning: 9 GIFs to Remind You How Much You Missed It

It’s time to get your gym, tan, laundry on, because the cast of Jersey Shore is back. MTV announced Monday night that it’s reuniting the original Shore cast in a new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, debuting in 2018.

Co-stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are back and ready to fist pump their way back into your heart. The only one out? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola isn’t returning for the revival.

From multiple nights (and days) of debauchery to some of the greatest catchphrases in TV history, Jersey Shore has #blessed us with reality TV gold. Here are some of the most hilarious GIFs from the reality show:

1. Fist pumping

2. Cabs!

3. A very drunk Snooki

4. Ronnie’s pre-game “Jungle Juice”

5. The duck phone

6. Gym, Tan, Laundry

7. T-shirt time!

8. The Smush Room

9. Finding true love in a hopeless place

