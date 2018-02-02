Ellen Surprises Her Audience with $1 Million & More Highlights From Her Birthday Extravaganza (VIDEO)

Although it was her birthday, Ellen DeGeneres was the one handing out gifts!

By now, we all know how kind Ellen Degeneres is—her name is synonymous with generosity, for goodness' sake—but during her birthday extravaganza, she took her generosity to a whole new level by giving her audience $1 million. Among the audience members were people who give back to the community and make a difference overall, so Ellen wanted to reward them.

The gift was to be shared collectively among all of the audience members and is part of her partnership with Cheerios and their "One Million Acts of Good" campaign. Of course, this was the biggest moment of Ellen's birthday week extravaganza (the TV personality turned 60 on Jan. 26).

Check out the audience's priceless reaction to the $1 million giveaway below:

While this moment was definitely hard to trump, there were plenty of other big things going on during this birthday week celebration. Among these memorable moments were a visit from Michelle Obama, and a thoughtful gift from Ellen's wife, Portia de Rossi.

Check out our four other picks to round out the top 5 of Ellen's best birthday extravaganza moments!

Michelle Obama Stops By

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Friends

Portia Gives Ellen a Gorilla Sanctuary

Channing Tatum Wrapped Like a Birthday Gift

