WATCH: A New Trailer for 'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff 'Station 19' Has Arrived

After being nameless for so long, the eagerly anticipated Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 finally revealed its title last week, and now has released a full trailer.

Starring Grey's alum Jason George, Station 19 takes place in a firehouse just three blocks from Grey Sloane Memorial in Shondaland's version of Seattle, according to the show's exciting new trailer.

The 30-second promo is enough to set a fire of anticipation burning for anyone unsatisfied with a mere weekly episode of Grey's Anatomy. George, who is leaving ABC's first Shonda show to appear on Station 19 full time, has his work cut out for his character Ben and the crew battle blazes in the video.

Executive producer Ellen Pompeo's Meredith also makes an appearance in the trailer, doing what she does best—spouting words of inspiration. Without giving too much away, check out the trailer below for a dose of Station 19, stat!

Get your game face on! The full trailer for #Station19 will debut TONIGHT during @GreysABC! pic.twitter.com/8GuuvAikHs — Station 19 (@Station19) February 1, 2018

Station 19 debuts March 22 at 9/8c with a two-hour series premiere. Moving forward, the show will air directly after Grey's Anatomy Thursdays on ABC.

This trailer is sure to be the first of hopefully many glimpses at the highly anticipated series, but until then, we won't judge if you play the promo on repeat.

Station 19, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 22, 9/8c, ABC.