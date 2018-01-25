'Grey's Anatomy' Firefighter Spinoff Announces Show Title

The Grey's Anatomy Seattle firefighter spinoff series finally has a name! ABC announced on Thursday, followed by social media mentions from cast and crew, including producer/director Paris Barclay, that the highly anticipated show will be called Station 19. So that means Seattle Fire is definitely out—and probably with Dick Wolf and NBC's appreciation, since they have a show called Chicago Fire.

At the TCA 2018 winter press tour, creator/executive producer Stacy McKee said, "We've come up with such an incredible list of so many great titles. It's really hard to land on just one that would be perfect so we're working on it."

The spinoff rumors started when Grey's star Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren, revealed he wanted to switch professions and run into burning buildings. McKee said of Warren's decision: "If you've followed Ben Warren as a character, he's changed careers a couple of times and he always goes after the thing that he thinks will satisfy him in the moment and he's never satisfied if he's stuck somewhere that isn't fulfilling him."

The cast of the spinoff also includes Danielle Savre, Okieriete Onaodowan, Barrett Doss, Grey Damon, Alberto Frezza and Miguel Sandoval.

Station 19's first season will consist of 10 episodes, and will have a two-hour premiere on March 22 at 9/8c. The show will then follow Grey's every Thursday night, which will push back Scandal to 10/9c until its April 19 series finale.

