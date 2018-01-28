ESPN and ABC to Simulcast 2018 NFL Pro Bowl

Drew Brees #9 of the NFC looks to pass against the AFC in the second half during the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando

The NFL’s Pro Bowl all-star game features some of the best players—minus the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles who are competing in Super Bowl LII next Sunday, those who are injured and those who just want to skip it—play something resembling football at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

This year's format will again be the traditional AFC vs. NFC, which returned last year after fantasy-draft style Pro Bowls from 2014-16. The AFC defeated the NFC 20-13 in last year's game.

2018 Pro Bowl Legends Captains are LaDainian Tomlinson (offense) and Jason Taylor (defense) for the AFC, and Warrick Dunn (offense) and Derrick Brooks (defense) for the NFC. Coaching the AFC is Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, with Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints coaching the NFC.

ESPN airs the game with a simulcast on ABC and the ESPN app. ESPN's Monday Night Football announcer Sean McDonough calls the Pro Bowl with analyst Matt Hasselbeck, field analyst Louis Riddick and reporter Lisa Salters.

2018 NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2:50/1:50c, ESPN and ABC.