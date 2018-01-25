'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2: '24' Star Cherry Jones Cast as [Spoiler]'s Mom

After such a successful first season, it's no surprise The Handmaid's Tale would recruit even more Hollywood heavyweights for its sophomore season.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed 24 alum and five-time Tony Award nominee Cherry Jones as the latest addition to the Season 2 casting list. Other guest stars include Marisa Tomei and Sydney Sweeney (Pretty Little Liars), who will appear in the Colonies plot planned for Episode 2.

Jones, an Emmy-winning actress—who's also appeared in the shows like Transparent and, most recently, American Crime—will be taking on a very important role: Holly, the mother of Elisabeth Moss' June aka Offred.

Holly had played an integral role in Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale book. It's still unclear whether Jones will be inhabiting Holly in flashbacks or somewhere in The Colonies.

Holly's character is a extreme feminist who's fate was unknown to June following the formation of Gilead. It will be interesting to see what role she'll play in Episode 3, and if she'll pop up in any of the other episodes this season.

Moss is said to have played a big part in helping secure Jones for the role. She firs reached out to the acting vet via email, and apparently, Jones jumped at the opportunity.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning in a series of announcements for The Handmaid's Tale Season 2. With its April premiere date set, we're expecting even more news in the coming weeks.

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 25, Hulu