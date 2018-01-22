'Vanderpump Rules': Scheana Breaks Down Over Cheating Rumors (VIDEO)

There have been so many cheating allegations and confessions this season on Vanderpump Rules, it's hard to keep up.

First, Jax Taylor was unfaithful to Brittany Cartwright. Then, Tom Schwartz made out with someone at a club—just months after marrying Katie Maloney. And now someone claims to have seen Scheana Shay's new man, Rob Valletta, kiss another woman.

In the January 22 episode, Scheana denies the rumors to the rest of the SURvers, telling herself that everyone is trying to tear apart her "perfect" relationship. But in an exclusive clip from the Monday episode, she eventually gets so overwhelmed, her boss, Lisa Vanderpump, must intervene.

Watch it here:

Vanderpump Rules, Mondays, 9/8c, Bravo