2018 NFL Playoffs: Sunday's Conference Championship Games

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown as time expires against the New Orleans Saints of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018

After an especially crazy Divisional Playoff weekend, the NFL playoffs are down to the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games on Sunday, January 21.

The Jacksonville Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship with a 45-43 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the New England Patriots moved on after handily beating the Tennessee Titans 35-14. Of course, there's always drama surrounding the New England Patriots, and Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., is no exception: Quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable for the game with a hand injury. CBS airs the AFC Championship with its broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

Justin Timberlake Confirmed as Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer Super Bowl 52 will take place in Minnesota on February 4, 2018.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles eked out a 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons for the right to host the conference title game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Minnesota Vikings pulled off the Minneapolis Miracle last week by scoring a touchdown as time expired in their a 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. Announcer Joe Buck calls the game for Fox with analyst Troy Aikman and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Chris Myers.

2018 NFL Playoffs Conference Championship Weekend TV Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 21

CBS

1/12c: NFL Championship Chase

2/1c: The NFL Today

3/2c: AFC Championship Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Fox

6/5c: Fox NFL Sunday

6:30/5:30c: NFC Championship Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles