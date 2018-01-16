'LA to Vegas': Dylan McDermott on Finally Sharing the Screen with Dermot Mulroney (VIDEO)

It's a joke that's still funny 30+ years later. Everyone confuses Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott, two very fine actors who just happen to have two very similar names. (Even Megyn Kelly mixed them up.)

Now, for the first time, they're sharing the same screen in Fox’s comedy L.A. to Vegas when Mulroney guest stars on the show's January 16 episode.

TV Insider caught up with McDermott at the Television Critics Association 2018 winter press tour and chatted with him about the upcoming episode. "It's so great because it's been 30 years of confusion," he said. "Our hope is that the confusion will last."

Watch the video below:

L.A. to Vegas, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox