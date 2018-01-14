WATCH: Crackle Releases New Trailer, Key Art for Sean Bean's 'The Oath'

Crackle has released the key art and a new trailer for the original series The Oath.

The drama, which premieres on Thursday, March 8, follows groups of gangs, who "do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks."

The show stars Sean Bean, Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law, Arlen Escarpeta, J.J. Soria, Michael Malarkey , Eve Mauro, Kwame Patterson, Linda Purl, and Elisabeth Röhm.

Check out the new trailer:

The Oath, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 8, Crackle