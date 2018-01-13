'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': National Geographic Announces New Docuseries (VIDEO)

After their crazy successful 2014 reboot of Cosmos, you had to know that another version of National Geographic's interstellar docuseries—which first dazzled viewers back in 1980—was written in the stars.

At the Television Critics Association's annual winter press tour, the cable network announced that executive producer-writer-director Ann Druyan (who won a writing Emmy and producing Peabody Award for the 2014 series) is working on a new edition, entitled Cosmos: Possible Worlds.

Executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark will all return. The trio have all been spending a lot of time among the cosmos lately as the team behind Fox's The Orville.

In addition, the world's most pop-culturally savvy scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson is back as host of the series, which this time aims to explore "previously uncharted territories." And it looks damn cool.

Watch the first teaser below:

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Series Premiere, Spring 2019, National Geographic