Will Ferrell and Jessica Chastain up Next to Host 'Saturday Night Live'
Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell are your two new Saturday Night Live hosts for Season 43. The NBC comedy sketch show announced the news via Twitter on Thursday.
The Molly's Game actress will take center stage for her first time ever on January 20, while January 27 will mark the SNL alum's fourth time hosting.
Chastain and Ferrell follow a star-studded season of hosts so far, including: Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot, Larry David, Tiffany Haddish, and Kevin Hart and former musical guests Eminem, Pink, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Jay-Z.
And they're not the only ones stopping by Studio 8H soon. Scroll down for a breakdown of all of the upcoming hosts and musical guests:
January 13
Host: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Musical guest: Halsey
January 20
Host: Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Musical guest: Troye Sivan
January 27
Host: Will Ferrell
Musical guest: Chris Stapleton