Will Ferrell and Jessica Chastain up Next to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Jessica Napoli
Presley Ann/Cindy Ord/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell are your two new Saturday Night Live hosts for Season 43. The NBC comedy sketch show announced the news via Twitter on Thursday.

The Molly's Game actress will take center stage for her first time ever on January 20, while January 27 will mark the SNL alum's fourth time hosting.

Chastain and Ferrell follow a star-studded season of hosts so far, including: Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot, Larry David, Tiffany Haddish, and Kevin Hart and former musical guests Eminem, Pink, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Jay-Z.

And they're not the only ones stopping by Studio 8H soon. Scroll down for a breakdown of all of the upcoming hosts and musical guests:

January 13

Actor Sam Rockwell at 2015 Sundance Film Festival. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Host: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Musical guest: Halsey

 

January 20

Jessica Chastain attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)

Host: Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Musical guest: Troye Sivan

 

January 27

Will Ferrell attends the "Zoolander 2" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 9, 2016 in New York City.

Host: Will Ferrell

Musical guest: Chris Stapleton