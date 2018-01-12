Will Ferrell and Jessica Chastain up Next to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell are your two new Saturday Night Live hosts for Season 43. The NBC comedy sketch show announced the news via Twitter on Thursday.

The Molly's Game actress will take center stage for her first time ever on January 20, while January 27 will mark the SNL alum's fourth time hosting.

Kicking off 2018 with three straight shows, starting this weekend with Sam Rockwell and @halsey! #SNL pic.twitter.com/13qw1sHT5T — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2018

Chastain and Ferrell follow a star-studded season of hosts so far, including: Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot, Larry David, Tiffany Haddish, and Kevin Hart and former musical guests Eminem, Pink, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Jay-Z.

And they're not the only ones stopping by Studio 8H soon. Scroll down for a breakdown of all of the upcoming hosts and musical guests:

January 13

Host: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Musical guest: Halsey

January 20

Host: Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Musical guest: Troye Sivan

January 27

Host: Will Ferrell

Musical guest: Chris Stapleton