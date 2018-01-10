'Lip Sync Battle' to Host Star-Studded Live Event Honoring Michael Jackson

Lip Sync Battle is going live in an epic event celebrating the music and style of Michael Jackson. As if that's not enough, three huge Hollywood stars will be taking the stage paying homage to the legend!

Neil Patrick Harris, Taraji P. Henson, and Hailee Steinfeld will be stopping by for the special, where they will perform some of the King of Pop's greatest hits and. Of course, expect them to add their own spin to these classics.

The live show will take place at the Dolby Theatre on January 18.

"Michael Jackson's groundbreaking sound and style changed the course of music, videos and Live performance forevermore," said Executive Producer Casey Patterson in a press release. "This line up of incredible superstar performers are inspired and ready to bring it LIVE on 1.18.18!"

And fans can get involved, too! Vote for your favorite performances during the show by using special Twitter hashtags.

Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration, Thursday, Jan. 18, 9/8c, Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV)