'Lip Sync Battle' Sneak Peek: 'Superstore's Ben Feldman Takes on Celine Dion! (VIDEO)

Superstore fans will love the February 21 episode of Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle as stars Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash take to the stage to compete.

Of course, it would be fun to see the actors in character as logical Jonah and micro-manager Dina, but the beauty of Lip Sync Battle is seeing the stars like you've never seen them before!

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at Feldman and Ash's episode with Feldman's performance of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now." But it isn't just the song choice that will surprise viewers, as the actor also dons a "Liberace-esque" costume — think silk pajamas and pink feathers.

Plus, Ash's reaction to Feldman's performance truly mirrors ours as we watch this epic showdown.

Lip Sync Battle, Thursdays, 9/8c, Paramount Network