'LA to Vegas': Will a Magazine Story Go to Captain Dave's Head? (VIDEO)

How would you expect an egomaniac like Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) to handle being interviewed for Aviator magazine? Not modestly!

That's what you'll see in Tuesday's episode of the Fox freshman comedy LA to Vegas, when the mustached pilot makes sure to tell/brag to Ronnie (Kim Matula) and Bernard (Nathan Lee Graham) all about his coverage in the air travel periodical.

And, just in case you're wondering how an actor like McDermott, typically known for intense dramas, is doing with this blissfully silly sitcom, he told critics last week at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, "This is a great way to go to work after doing so much dark stuff for so long. You get to laugh all day long. We laugh all day long."

But, back to this week's episode. Post-Captain Dave's boasting, how do Ronnie and Bernard feel about his moment in the print spotlight? Check out this exclusive clip from the episode to find out.

LA to Vegas, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox.