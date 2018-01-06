Benedict Cumberbatch Tries to Get His Life on Track in Showtime's 'Patrick Melrose' Trailer (VIDEO)

Patrick Melrose, based on the series of semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn, is coming to Showtime.

The five-part limited series follows Patrick Melrose (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), a man whose supremely messed up childhood has traumatized him in the present day—and he's trying to find a healthy way to recover. The series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving, Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma, and Celia Imrie.

Check out the trailer for Patrick Melrose: