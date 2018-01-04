Ashley Wagner competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during Day 1 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The U.S. Olympic Figure Skating roster for the PyeongChang Winter Games will be set after the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, held at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Jan. 3-7.

Top competitors include Ashley Wagner, Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu, Mariah Bell and Bradie Tennell for the ladies, and Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Jason Brown and Max Aaron on the men's side. Top pairs skaters include Alexa Scimeca Knierim and husband Christopher Knierim, and Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier. In ice dancing, look for strong performances from siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA combine to air coverage of the U.S. championships. NBC’s highlights include the ladies free skate Friday in primetime, the pairs free skate and men’s free skate on Saturday, and the free dance competition on Sunday. NBC airs the Smucker’s Skating Spectacular exhibition on Jan. 13.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2018 TV Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 4

4/3c Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE) Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5/4c Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE) NBCSN

8:30/7:30c Men’s Short Program (LIVE) NBCSN

Friday, Jan. 5

4/3c Short Dance (LIVE) NBCSN

8/7c Ladies’ Free Skate (LIVE) NBC

Saturday, Jan. 6

4/3c Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE) NBC

8/7c Men’s Free Skate (LIVE) NBCSN

Sunday, Jan. 7

3/2c Free Dance Program (LIVE) NBC