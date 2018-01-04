'New Girl' Sets Season Premiere and Series Finale Dates

The cast of New Girl will be back for one final season this spring.

Get ready to say goodbye to Jess and friends.

On the first day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, Fox announced that New Girl, following the comedic adventures of single gal Jess (Zooey Deschanel), will premiere its seventh and final season on Tuesday, April 10. The final season, consisting of eight episodes, will conclude with a special one-hour finale on Tuesday, May 15.

The sitcom, which launched in September 2011, also stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

Familiar faces will also be returning for the final episodes, including Nasim Pedrad, Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin and Sam Richardson. Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner will also reprise their roles as Jess's parents. JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Tig Notaro (One Mississippi) also will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.

New Girl, Season 7 premiere April 10, 9:30/8:30c, with the series finale airing May 15 at 9/8c on Fox.