'The Gifted' Renewed for Season 2

Fox has renewed The Gifted for a second season.

The X-Men universe-set drama has ranked as the No. 3 new drama of the season, per Fox, with the series averaging 8.3 Million viewers across platforms.

The Gifted's 13-episode season concludes on Monday, Jan. 15, with a two-hour episode “eXtraction/X-roads.” As the season closes out, Mutant HQ is under attack, and some of the team is determined to stop Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt).

The Gifted, Season Finale, Monday, Jan. 15, 8/7c, Fox