'The Big Bang Theory': Beth Behrs and Walton Goggins to Guest Star

Raj (Kunal Nayyar) may wish he was sticking to single life on The Big Bang Theory when two notable guest stars make an appearance later this month and complicate his love life.

In the January 18 episode of the CBS hit, Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls) appears as Nell, a newly separated teacher who starts dating Raj. That would normally be good news for the unlucky-in-love Koothrappal but the appearance of Nell's husband, Oliver (played by Walton Goggins, Vice Principals, Justified) complicates things when he confronts Raj.

Will things turn out well for Raj, who has never been as lucky as his nerdy friends when it comes to love and relationships? Or is this one time he'll be happy to be flying solo? Regardless, having Behr and Goggins appear on the show should make for a fun half hour of comedy.

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS.