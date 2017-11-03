'Last Man on Earth' Preview: Tandy and Carol Attempt to Baby-Proof Their Home (VIDEO)

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: L-R: Kristen Schaal and Will Forte in the "La Abuela" episode of THE LAST MAN ON EARTH airing Sunday, Nov. 5 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Kevin Estrada/FOX

Carol (Kristen Schaal) and Tandy (Will Forte) are preparing for the arrival of their baby on The Last Man on Earth, and like all new parents, they're baby-proofing. Though with the world's population (seemingly) at less than a dozen people—and given Carol's eccentricities—that takes on an entirely new meaning.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode, as the couple settle into their new home in Mexico, Carol goes a little bit overboard (bubble wrap!) trying to prepare for their upcoming arrival. "Every house is a death trap," she explains to Tandy.

Last Man on Earth, Sundays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox