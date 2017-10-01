‘Last Man on Earth’: Will Forte on That Surprise Guest Star in the Season 4 Premiere

(L-R): Guest star Keith Williams, Will Forte and Mel Rodriguez in the "M.U.B.A.R." Season 4 premiere episode of THE LAST MAN ON EARTH

Spoiler Alert Warning: This post contains spoilers for the October 1 Season 4 premiere episode of The Last Man on Earth.

The Last Man on Earth‘s Season 4 premiere kicked off with one of its quirkiest traditions: A big-name guest star popped up…and was promptly killed off.

Jack Black, a.k.a. Roy, was briefly introduced by Pamela (Kristen Wiig) before a just-shot Pat (Mark Boone Junior) killed him. Pamela was able to successfully kill Pat, and the group had to get rid of both bodies.

For series star/creator Will Forte, the ability to work with Black on the Fox comedy was a dream scenario.

“I have loved Jack Black forever; he is one of my comedy heroes,” he says. “Before SNL, I used to write the MTV Movie Awards, and he was the host—I wrote a couple of parodies with him. I got to know him more when he hosted SNL.

“When we were looking for someone to be this character who got shot, I had known from [Jack] that he watches the show, so I thought I might as well try,” Forte continues. “I sent him an email, and within 10 minutes, he had responded, ‘Yes!’ I can’t say enough good things about him. To get his energy in this show to kick it off was very exciting.”

And the premiere is just the start of the fun planned for the Fox comedy. “I’m super excited about this season,” Forte says. “Every episode so far has been exactly how I would want them to be.”

