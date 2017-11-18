Fox Names Panelists for Music Competition Series 'The Four'

"It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game," says Sean "Diddy" Combs on being named one of The Four in Fox's competition series.

On Friday, Fox, announced that Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record label exec Charlie Walk will be part of the panel of experts on the network's new music competition series The Four: Battle for Stardom, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8/7c.

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” said Combs in a release.

That format features four top-notch artists, spanning all music genres, who will fight each week to defend their seats on the show, as determined newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition. The singer who is the last standing at the end of the competition will earn the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner’s team. This elite group of starmakers will guide the winner’s career to help make him or her a breakout star.

"It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game," Combs added. "We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again."

“I know firsthand what it’s like to be thrown into the music industry head first, as an artist and a songwriter," said Trainor. "I also know what it takes to hang on for the ride. I’m so humbled to help discover new talent with this amazing panel of experts.”

The Four: Battle for Stardom, Thursday, Jan. 4, 8/7c, Fox