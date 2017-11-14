Eve Joins 'The Talk' as New Co-Host

THE TALK announced live today that GRAMMY Award winner Eve Jeffers Cooper has joined as a new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment in a press release. “The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

It’s official!! So excited to have @TheRealEve join us at #TheTalk table as our fifth host 💖 pic.twitter.com/3YuPDr6WbV — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 14, 2017

Eve is a Grammy-winning musician who has released four studio albums, 32 singles, and collaborated with the likes of Alicia Keys, Missy Elliot, The Roots, and Dr. Dre. She fills the seat left empty by Aisha Tyler, who announced her departure in June after six seasons.

Tyler explained she decided to leave to work more as a director on feature films. She told the audience, "I got this opportunity to do something I’ve always dreamed of doing, which is to direct my first feature film. … It was one of the best experiences of my life. I loved directing. I loved being there every day. … I know, I think, that that was what I wanted to do with the rest of my life, that that was what I wanted to put my energy into."

Former co-hosts of The Talk include Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 1), Leah Remini (Seasons 1–2) and Holly Robinson Peete (Seasons 1–2).



