Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert to Star in VH1 Reality Show

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Here's hoping marital bliss prevails over reality-show drama. VH1 announced Tuesday it has greenlighted Teyana & Iman, an unscripted series starring Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. The series premieres on February 19, 2018.

Singer/model/actress/choreographer Taylor and the Cleveland Cavaliers Shumpert are executive producers on the series which will document their home life with daughter Junie, a trip to New York Fashion Week, and the 2017 MTV VMAs.

"It's so important to be a positive representation of black love that my ass actually got on TV to do it," Shumpert said in a video announcement.

.@TeyanaTaylor & @ImanShumpert represent Black Love in an all new series. ❤️ Catch #TeyanaAndIman MONDAY February 19 at 10/9c on VH1! pic.twitter.com/ifitLU7eRX — VH1 (@VH1) November 14, 2017

Teyana & Iman, Series Premiere, Monday, February 19, 2018, 10/9c, VH1