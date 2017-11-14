Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert to Star in VH1 Reality Show
Here's hoping marital bliss prevails over reality-show drama. VH1 announced Tuesday it has greenlighted Teyana & Iman, an unscripted series starring Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. The series premieres on February 19, 2018.
Singer/model/actress/choreographer Taylor and the Cleveland Cavaliers Shumpert are executive producers on the series which will document their home life with daughter Junie, a trip to New York Fashion Week, and the 2017 MTV VMAs.
"It's so important to be a positive representation of black love that my ass actually got on TV to do it," Shumpert said in a video announcement.
.@TeyanaTaylor & @ImanShumpert represent Black Love in an all new series. ❤️ Catch #TeyanaAndIman MONDAY February 19 at 10/9c on VH1! pic.twitter.com/ifitLU7eRX
— VH1 (@VH1) November 14, 2017
Teyana & Iman, Series Premiere, Monday, February 19, 2018, 10/9c, VH1