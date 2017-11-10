FX Drops Louis C.K. After Comedian Admits Sexual Misconduct

Louis C.K. attends the "Check It" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas on April 16, 2016 in New York City.

FX Networks and FX Productions announced on Friday that they have officially cut all ties with comedian Louis C.K.

This decision comes just 24 hours after Louis was the subject of a New York Times exposé that revealed the comic performed sexual acts in front of five women.

Louis confirmed the reports of sexual misconduct were true in a statement Friday. He admitted, "I want to address the stories told to The New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not. These stories are true."

Below is FX's statement:

"Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.

Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.

FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case."