'Outlander' in South Africa: Behind the Scenes With Sam and Caitriona (PHOTOS)

All aboard! On Sunday's all new episode of Outlander, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) set sail for Jamaica to rescue their nephew, Young Ian (John Bell), who was kidnapped by pirates.

Leaving Scotland behind, the Highlander and Bostonian doctor—along with a few accomplices—journey on the Artemis across the Atlantic Ocean into sunshine but danger seems to always follow these two.

As fans know, the hit Starz series is filmed on location in Scotland, but the show couldn't make it all the way to the Caribbean, so the shores of South Africa were used in its place instead.

And according to executive producer, Ronald D. Moore, the cast and crew never actually made it out onto the open water. Moore revealed in a Twitter Q&A on Monday that Outlander filmed in water tanks and used ships from another Starz show: Black Sails.

Of course, while shooting the cast had a few laughs, because who couldn't love a little sunshine on their faces? Check out these behind-the-scenes photo from their time in South Africa.

