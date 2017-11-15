My TV Obsessions: 'American Housewife's Katy Mixon Reveals Her Comedy Idols

American Housewife star Katy Mixon reveals her TV guilty pleasure.

My current favorite show:

American Housewife because I get to play the firecracker mom that is Katie Otto! But my second is, of course, Game of Thrones.

My guilty-pleasure show:

All of the Bravo Real Housewives shows—especially New York City, Atlanta, Orange County and Beverly Hills. I’m truly invested.

The show that always makes me laugh:

Will & Grace and HBO’s Vice Principals, among many, many more.

The show I miss most:

Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Girls, Sex and the City.

The funniest person on TV:

I’m a fan of so many people that I can’t list them all, but my main two growing up were Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball. They were everything to me.

My dream costar:

I got him! Diedrich Bader, who plays my TV husband. He is wonderful.

The last thing I watch before I go to bed:

It depends on the night. My fiancé, [Olympian] Breaux Greer, can tackle it all—from cooking shows to reality to college football.

