My TV Obsessions: 'American Housewife's Katy Mixon Reveals Her Comedy Idols
American Housewife star Katy Mixon reveals her TV guilty pleasure.
My current favorite show:
American Housewife because I get to play the firecracker mom that is Katie Otto! But my second is, of course, Game of Thrones.
My guilty-pleasure show:
All of the Bravo Real Housewives shows—especially New York City, Atlanta, Orange County and Beverly Hills. I’m truly invested.
The show that always makes me laugh:
Will & Grace and HBO’s Vice Principals, among many, many more.
The show I miss most:
Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Girls, Sex and the City.
The funniest person on TV:
I’m a fan of so many people that I can’t list them all, but my main two growing up were Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball. They were everything to me.
My dream costar:
I got him! Diedrich Bader, who plays my TV husband. He is wonderful.
The last thing I watch before I go to bed:
It depends on the night. My fiancé, [Olympian] Breaux Greer, can tackle it all—from cooking shows to reality to college football.
American Housewife, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC
This article also appeared in the Nov. 13 - Nov. 26 issue of TV Guide Magazine.