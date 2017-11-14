An Unsavory Pair Visits 'American Housewife' for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
Michael Desmond/ABC
Greg Otto (Diedrich Bader) has a big house, great kids and a fantastic wife. That should impress his parents, right? Not quite.
On American Housewife’s Thanksgiving episode (airing Wednesday), Greg’s plans to awe the elder Ottos over the holidays go pear-shaped when his eccentric ex-con neighbor (George Hamilton) and self-centered, melodramatic mother-in-law (Wendie Malick) invite themselves dinner.
See for yourself in this exclusive clip:
American Housewife, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC