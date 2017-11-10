'Once Upon a Time' First Look: Rapunzel Returns

She’s tressed for success! ABC’s fantasy Once Upon a Time brings back Rapunzel November 17 for a multi-episode arc that finds the feisty fairy-tale princess—now played by Meegan Warner (Turn: Washington’s Spies)—eager to get even with the evil sorceress who has kept her spellbound and imprisoned for years.

The character, originally played by Alexandra Metz (Chicago Fire) for just one episode in 2014, was rescued back then by Prince Charming (Josh Dallas). This time, Rapunzel will meet the dedicated Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue). Hints executive producer Adam Horowitz, “A mystery begins to unravel as soon as Hook climbs her iconic tower.”

Once Upon a Time, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC