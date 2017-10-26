‘Psych: The Movie’ Pays Homage to ‘Gremlins’ (VIDEO)

When Psych returns with Psych: The Movie in December, the action moves from the series’ home of Santa Barbara to San Francisco—a shift set up in the 2014 series finale. But while Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) have new digs, they’re as nerdy as ever: their new space is inspired by the classic ’80s movie, Gremlins.

“We did a thing, and we really, really committed to it,” Roday, who also co-wrote the TV movie, shares in the video below. “The specs are pretty darn close to what we were paying tribute to. So it was a little bit surreal, because it took me back to my childhood. And minus being able to meet and possibly cuddle with [Gremlins star] Phoebe Cates, I would say we achieved what we set out to do.”

Roday was joined by fellow Psych stars Maggie Lawson (Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick), and Corbin Bernsen (Henry) in the TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider suite at New York Comic Con to discuss working together again, what role the holidays will play in the movie, and the everlasting support of their fans.

Check out our interview with the cast of Psych: The Movie:

Psych: The Movie, Thursday, Dec. 7, USA Network