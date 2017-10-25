Vincent D’Onofrio to Return as Wilson Fisk in ‘Daredevil’ Season 3

The Kingpin is back, baby! Marvel Television and Netflix announced Wednesday that the popular, villainous character Wilson Fisk will return in Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil.

Fisk will again be portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio, who gave a mesmerizing performance in the first season of the comic-book-inspired hit—a slow burn punctuated by startling bursts of violence and rage. Fisk turned up briefly in Season 2 of Daredevil last year, but the character looks to be back in a major way for this next go-round with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

The new season is slated for release in 2018, under the guidance of new showrunner and executive producer Erik Oleson.

“Vincent is an exceptional actor who returns with the incredible gravitas he brings to Fisk,” said executive producer Jeph Loeb, adding, “we’re very excited how Marvel’s Daredevil develops through the creative lens and guidance of our new showrunner, Erik Oleson.”

Also returning for Season 3 are Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page (she will also be seen in Season 1 of Marvel’s The Punisher this November) and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

Marvel’s Daredevil, Season 3, 2018, Netflix