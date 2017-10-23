‘Queen Sugar’ Preview: Darla Reunites With Her Parents, But It’s Not All Hugs and Kisses

Be careful what you wish for, Darla.

On the OWN drama, Queen Sugar, Darla (Bianca Lawson) has worked hard to get her life together including getting clean from her drug addiction, being a better mother to Blue (Ethan Hutchison) and getting engaged to the lover of her life, Ralph-Angel (Kofi Siriboe). She’s also been reaching out to share how far she’s come with her never-before-seen family with no response from them…until now.

In Wednesday’s episode, Darla’s parents (played by Michael Michele and Roger Guenveur) show up in Louisiana and everyone’s on pins and needles to see how it’s going to go. After the dust has settled post-introductions, Darla and her mother have a chance to talk and, well, as you’ll see in this exclusive clip, Darla gets a few things off her chest.

Check out the clip from Wednesday’s Queen Sugar here:

Queen Sugar, Wednesdays, 10/9c, OWN