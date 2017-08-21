VH1 Greenlights Season 3 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Image from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, the series' most-watched season ever. Spinoff series All Stars will be back for a third season.

On Monday, VH1 announced that, due to fan demand, it will be bringing back RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for a third season. The returning queens will battle it out on the runway in new challenges and compete for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside past winners Chad Michaels and Alaska.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” said executive producer and host RuPaul in a release. “These All Stars represent the best of the breasts, legs and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

The renewal of this RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff comes on the heels of Drag Race enjoying its most-watched season in series history with its ninth season.

“The massive swell of new and longtime fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race is nothing short of incredible,” said Pamela Post, SVP Original Programming & Development at VH1. “We are motivated now more than ever to ensure Drag Race remains a shining example of inclusion and community, as well as fierce fashions and legendary lip-syncs.”

Along with this announcement, VH1 confirmed that the after-show RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will also be back as a companion to the original series. Untucked will return alongside RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, which will debut in Spring 2018.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Renewed for Season 10 'We'll continue to tell universal stories of the tenacity of the human spirit,' host RuPaul said.

As to when All Stars Season 3 will debut, VH1 says that will be announced at a later date. Fans craving more RuPaul yet this summer can tune in to RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 9 RuVealed, which currently airs Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1's sister network Logo.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, VH1 (Date TBD)

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked After-Show, Coming Spring 2018 to VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 9 RuVealed, Thursdays, 8/7c, Logo