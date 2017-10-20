‘Arrow’: Fan Theories Abound After Show Name-Drops an Iconic DC Character

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about Thursday’s episode of Arrow.]

In Thursday night’s all-new episode of Arrow, another famous DC character was mentioned by the Green Arrow himself, and fans are freaking out. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) gathered news reporters for a press conference in Star City to clear up some rumors.

Firstly, no, he’s not the Green Arrow (sureeeee) because how can he be mayor of such a great city by day, and then dress up as an evil-fighting vigilante by night. And secondly, that leaked photo was clearly doctored.

But what fans are chatting about online is how Queen called out fellow billionaire Bruce Wayne in neighboring Gotham City.

To which Gotham replied slyly:

Some eagle-eyed fans are loving this potential crossover.

One user wrote:

Another said:

This fan demands the crossover:

So could something be brewing between FOX and the CW?

