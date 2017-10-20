‘Arrow’: Fan Theories Abound After Show Name-Drops an Iconic DC Character

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about Thursday’s episode of Arrow.]

In Thursday night’s all-new episode of Arrow, another famous DC character was mentioned by the Green Arrow himself, and fans are freaking out. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) gathered news reporters for a press conference in Star City to clear up some rumors.

Firstly, no, he’s not the Green Arrow (sureeeee) because how can he be mayor of such a great city by day, and then dress up as an evil-fighting vigilante by night. And secondly, that leaked photo was clearly doctored.

But what fans are chatting about online is how Queen called out fellow billionaire Bruce Wayne in neighboring Gotham City.

Mayor by day. Hero by night. Stream the #Arrow premiere before tomorrow’s new episode on The CW: https://t.co/zCi32rKGdv pic.twitter.com/2cEQUQbTFk — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 18, 2017

To which Gotham replied slyly:

Bruce Wayne was still in #Gotham last time we checked. https://t.co/gK0PIgYAZR — Gotham (@Gotham) October 18, 2017

Some eagle-eyed fans are loving this potential crossover.

One user wrote:

This has to be a sign for a crossover eventually! Supergirl dropped hints of Batman and The Flash dropped the Wayne Tech easter egg. — Michael A. Salamone (@awayashes) October 18, 2017

Another said:

Supergirl and Arrow have now referenced Batman and Bruce Wayne…..now let’s get a CW Batman! — Matt Whelan (@MrWhelan96) October 18, 2017

This fan demands the crossover:

Bruce Wayne aka Batman gets a name drop in the new episode of Arrow so if he doesn’t cameo in season 6 I’m gonna riot. — The Snarky Scotsman (@Snarky_Scotsman) October 19, 2017

So could something be brewing between FOX and the CW?

Arrow, Thursdays, 9/8c, CW