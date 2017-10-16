‘Supermarket Sweep’ Returns to TV

On your mark, get set, go. News broke late last week that FremantleMedia has acquired the global format rights to Supermarket Sweep. The shopping game show was created in 1965 by Al Howard and was so popular it was adapted in 13 territories internationally.

Supermarket Sweep resonated with audiences because it combined an everyday chore with tons of cash prizes. Three teams of two enter into a decked out supermarket and use their grocery shopping expertise to solve puzzles, answer pop culture questions, and race down the aisles in the fast-paced game show.

“The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favourite gameshow which has travelled with such success over the years. Now, modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st century audience,” said Vasha Wallace, Fremantle’s EVP of Global Acquisitions and Development.

Check out an old episode below:

