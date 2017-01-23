Kristen Wiig to Reunite With Will Forte on ‘The Last Man on Earth’

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Wiig" Episode 1711 -- Pictured: Kristen Wiig during "Kristen Wiig's Thanksgiving Monologue" on November 19, 2016 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Another ex-Saturday Night Live star appears to be heading to join Will Forte on his Fox post-apocalyptic sitcom, The Last Man on Earth.

Kristen Wiig is joining the series in a mysterious recurring role, following other SNL-ers Jason Sudeikis, who appeared during the show’s first season, and Will Ferrell, who had a cameo in Season 2. TVLine broke the Wiig news today.

Wiig and Forte appeared in MacGruber sketches (among many others) on SNL before it spawned the 2010 feature film of the same name.

The Last Man on Earth, Season 3 continues Sundays beginning March 5, 9:30/8:30c, Fox

